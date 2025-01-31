Tim Cook Won't Say How Apple Plans To Handle Trump's Tariff Policies — But Here's What's At Stake For The iPhone Maker

On Thursday, during Apple Inc.'s AAPL first-quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook was questioned about the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies on the company.

What Happened: When asked by analyst Atif Malik from Citi about the potential effects of tariffs on Apple’s products and consumer demand, Cook stated, “We are monitoring the situation and don’t have anything more to add than that.”

The lack of clarity from Cook comes as Apple navigates a complex global market, where tariffs could significantly impact its supply chain and pricing strategies.

See Also: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Pays Trump $25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Facebook, Instagram Ban After Jan. 6 Riot: ‘A Big Year For Redefining Our Relationships With Governments’

Key Risks From Proposed Tariffs

Semiconductor Tariffs: Trump's proposed 25% to 100% duties on foreign-made chips could disrupt Apple's supply of custom silicon from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, even as the company ramps up its production facility with $6.6 billion in CHIPS Act funding.

Rising Consumer Prices: A 60% tariff on Chinese imports could drive smartphone prices up by 26%, potentially forcing Apple to add approximately $300 in taxes to a $1,000 iPhone. Chinese suppliers have been Apple’s largest group of suppliers since 2020, growing from 48 in 2022 to 52 in 2023.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Complications in Nearshoring: While Apple has expanded production to Mexico and India—investing in Indian iPhone manufacturing and tapping Foxconn for AI server production in Mexico —Trump's tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods could undermine these efforts.

Cook's Playbook For Navigating Tariffs

During the first Trump presidency from 2017 to 2021, Cook was a frequent visitor to the White House. However, his interactions with the Joe Biden administration have been minimal.

In 2019, Cook successfully lobbied for Mac Pro tariff exemptions by gifting Trump a $6,000 unit and shifting limited production to Texas.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Cook contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. This came after a Mar-a-Lago dinner meeting and post-election congratulations.

On Thursday, the iPhone maker reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $124.3 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $124.13 billion.

Price Action: Apple’s stock climbed 3.01% in after-hours trading, reaching $244.75. Earlier on Thursday, it closed at $237.59, down 0.74%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Laura Hutton on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.