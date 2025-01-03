On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT as his final trade.

On Dec. 5, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded Applied Materials from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $179 to $164.

Liz Young Thomas of SoFi picked The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Coupang, Inc. CPNG.

On Nov. 6, Coupang reported third-quarter results. Net revenues rose 27% year over year (+32% on an FX-neutral basis) to $7.9 billion, beating the consensus of $7.76 billion. Excluding Farfetch, net revenue growth was 20% on a reported basis and 25% FX-neutral.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Starbucks Corporation SBUX as his final trade.

On Nov. 26, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained Starbucks with an Overweight and raised the price target from $110 to $115.

Price Action:

Applied Materials shares gained 0.8% to close at $163.87 during Thursday's session.

The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund fell 1.1% on Thursday.

Coupang shares gained 1.4% to settle at $22.29 on Thursday.

Starbucks shares gained 1% to close at $92.17.

