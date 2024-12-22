Warren Buffett, the iconic investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway BRK, is renowned for his timeless advice on wealth-building.

What Happened: With a net worth of approximately $142 billion, Buffett's strategies resonate deeply with those seeking financial success. Among his key pieces of advice: start investing early, focus on small companies, and don't panic when stocks fluctuate.

During the 1999 annual shareholders' meeting, Buffett shared the approach he would take if he were a recent graduate starting out with $10,000 to invest.

Buffett emphasizes the power of compound interest, likening it to rolling a small snowball down a long hill.

"The trick is to have a very long hill, which means either starting very young or living, to be very old," he said during the shareholders' meeting. Early investing, he argues, allows your money to grow exponentially over time.

For those with limited funds, Buffett recommends focusing on smaller companies, where there's less competition from institutional investors.

He noted that investing in good businesses, or "buying pieces of them" through stocks at attractive prices, is the key to multiplying wealth.

Buffett said that if he were starting with $10,000 today, he'd begin by researching companies alphabetically, starting with names that begin with "A."

Buffett also stresses the importance of long-term thinking. "Some people should not own stocks at all because they just get too upset with price fluctuations. If you're gonna do dumb things because your stock goes down, you shouldn't own a stock at all," he told CNBC in 2018.

Stock prices will inevitably dip at times, but Buffett urges investors to remain patient and focus on the long-term value of their holdings. "Buy something you like, at a price you like, and then hold it for 20 years," he advised.

He further warns against obsessing over daily stock price fluctuations. Comparing stock ownership to real estate, he said, "If you bought a farm or an apartment house, you wouldn't get a quote on it every day or every week." Instead, Buffett recommends treating stocks as long-term investments, ignoring short-term market noise.

Buffett's principles—start early, think long-term, and invest in solid businesses—remain guiding lights for those looking to build lasting wealth.

