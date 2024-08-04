How A Holiday Meeting Sparked A Billion-Dollar Friendship Between Bill Gates & Warren Buffett

In the summer of 1991, Mary Gates, the mother of Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, persuaded her hardworking son to relax over the Fourth of July at Hood Canal. This favorite family retreat, located two hours from Seattle, boasts picturesque natural settings.

Among the attendees was the esteemed investor Warren Buffett, known as the Oracle of Omaha. Initially, Bill was reluctant to meet Buffett, dismissing him as just a “stockbroker.” However, once they started talking, they discovered a surprising rapport.

Dressed casually for the holiday, they conversed intensely for nearly half a day, deepening their acquaintance much to the surprise of other guests, reports The New York Times.

Their friendship flourished over the years, marked by shared interests in bridge, business, and philanthropy. Often seen together at events like the Sun Valley conference, they enjoyed casual activities like golf and served ice cream to attendees from Dairy Queen, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Despite their close bond, the duo’s public personas could hardly be more different. Buffett is known for his folksy charm and effortless conversation, while Gates is more reserved, often appearing disinterested in casual exchanges unless the topic deeply engages him.

Their friendship, however, was not without its complexities. Over the years, Gates’s lifestyle, which includes multiple homes and luxury cars, contrasted sharply with Buffett’s more modest approach. This difference, along with concerns about the growing operational costs at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, occasionally strained their relationship.

In a significant move reflecting these tensions, Buffett decided not to continue his financial legacy to the Gates Foundation after his death. Instead, the remainder of his fortune will be managed by his children, diverging from his previous commitments to the foundation, which had significantly benefited from his generosity for decades.

