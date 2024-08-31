Warren Buffett's Career Advice: 'Don't Think About Money, Take The Job That You Would Take If You Didn't Need The Job'

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett shared some career advice as his company, Berkshire Hathaway, hit a $1 trillion market cap – a milestone that coincides with Buffett’s 94th birthday.

What Happened: The “Oracle of Omaha” has had a significant week. Berkshire Hathaway reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion on Wednesday. Buffett also celebrated his 94th birthday on Friday, with no intentions of retiring.

Buffett, who has led Berkshire Hathaway since 1965, offered his unique viewpoint on career decisions. He suggested to those seeking employment to “take the job that you would take if you didn’t need the job.”

"You want to be doing something you would do if you didn't need the money. And most people do need the money. But if you're in the position where you don't, you should be doing what you would if you didn't need the money," Buffett once told Fortune.

He added that he still finds joy in his role at Berkshire Hathaway, despite not needing to continue to work out of financial necessity.

Buffett admitted that his energy levels aren’t as high as they used to be, but feels lucky to be in an industry that allows him to continue working. He also confirmed that Greg Abel, his chosen successor, will assume control when he chooses to retire.

"I am fortunately in a business where even though my muscles are gone, my balance is gone, my stamina is gone, it doesn't make any difference in what I do, so I am very lucky in that way," Buffett added.

Why It Matters: Buffett’s career advice comes at a time when his company has reached a significant milestone. His insights, drawn from decades of experience in the industry, could be invaluable for those navigating their career paths.

Furthermore, the confirmation of Greg Abel as his successor provides a sense of continuity for Berkshire Hathaway, ensuring that the company is in capable hands when Buffett decides to step down.

