Janet Yellen Warns Trump Tariffs Could 'Undermine Confidence In Financial Markets' And Raise American Household Costs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned on Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump‘s proposed sweeping tariffs could undermine recent progress in controlling inflation and destabilize financial markets.

What Happened: Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, Yellen acknowledged that targeted tariffs can address unfair trade practices but warned that broad measures could harm U.S. economic competitiveness and burden American households with higher costs.

“I think it’s a mistake to become involved in commenting on the Fed and certainly taking steps to compromise its independence,” said Yellen, addressing Trump’s recent statements about monetary policy. “It tends to undermine the confidence of financial markets.”

Why It Matters: The warnings come as financial experts voice growing concerns about Trump’s trade policies. Paul Gambles of MBMG Family Office Group called Trump’s tariff proposals “completely and utterly wrong,” warning they could erode U.S. competitive advantages.

Goldman Sachs analysts project significant economic impacts, estimating Trump’s proposed North American tariffs could trigger GDP contractions of up to 4% in Canada and Mexico while reducing U.S. GDP by 0.4%.

The concerns extend globally, with William Lee, Milken Institute Chief Economist, suggesting Trump’s tariff threats serve primarily as negotiating leverage with trading partners, particularly targeting BRICS nations considering dollar alternatives.

These developments have sparked debate among market participants about potential trade war risks and their implications for U.S. economic stability as the 2024 presidential transition approaches.

Image via Flickr/ International Monetary Fund

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.