Elon Musk Joined Trump's Call With Zelenskyy

Tech mogul Elon Musk was a surprise guest on a phone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shortly after Trump emerged as the winner of the presidential race. The call, described as “positive and cordial,” took place as Trump navigated the transition period toward his second term, according to CNN.

Musk was present at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private estate in Palm Beach, Florida, when Zelenskyy reached out to offer his congratulations on Trump’s victory, the report read. The brief conversation was seen as an informal yet notable moment during the presidential transition.

Musk’s Role in Ukraine’s Communications Effort

Per CNN, Trump placed the call on speakerphone, during which Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Musk for his pivotal role in providing Ukraine with crucial communication infrastructure through Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. The emergency Starlink receivers, deployed in the early days of Russia’s invasion, have been vital in maintaining Ukraine’s internet connectivity amid ongoing conflict.

A Growing Political Partnership Between Musk and Trump

Musk’s participation in the call was first reported by Axios and later confirmed by several other news outlets. While the conversation did not delve into specific policy issues, Musk’s involvement in the call highlights his growing influence in both business and geopolitical spheres.

Also Read: Putin Congratulates Trump On 2024 Election Victory: Russian Leader Said President-Elect ‘Manly’ For How He Handled Assassination Attempt

Musk, who has donated millions of dollars to support Trump’s presidential campaign and appeared alongside him at public events, has become a key ally of the president. In return, Trump has expressed interest in offering Musk, the world’s richest person, a role in his administration to help streamline government operations and promote efficiency, according to Reuters.

Zelenskyy took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Trump on his victory. “We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Trump’s Approach to the Ukraine Conflict

Trump, who has previously claimed he could “settle” the war in Ukraine within a single day, reaffirmed his stance on ending the conflict quickly. As president-elect, Trump suggested that he could broker a peace deal even before taking office, though he did not outline a specific plan to achieve this, reported NBC News. During his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump declined to state whether he wanted Ukraine, a key U.S. ally, to win the war, instead emphasizing the importance of bringing the conflict to an end through negotiation.

See

Also See: Trump Favors Advisors’ Plan To End Ukraine-Russia War If Reelected: Report

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect JD Vance has also weighed in on the issue, suggesting that Ukraine may need to consider ceding some of its territory to help bring the war to a close.

Musk’s involvement in Ukraine’s war effort has been significant. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Musk responded by providing Starlink internet support, a vital lifeline that allowed Ukrainians to stay connected in the face of widespread communication disruptions. The emergency Starlink receivers, part of SpaceX’s satellite network, have been instrumental in keeping both military and civilian networks operational throughout the conflict, NBC News added.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock