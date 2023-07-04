A Bearish Sign Appears On H World Group's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of H World Group HTHT. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with H World Group, which is trading around $40.03 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible short positions.

With that in mind, take a look at H World Group's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.17 -0.66 0.09 EPS Actual 0.45 -0.12 -0.17 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 628.50M 545.72M 565.44M 534.06M Revenue Actual 652.00M 537.00M 575.00M 504.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.