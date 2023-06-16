Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On Stanley Black & Decker's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Stanley Black & Decker SWK. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Stanley Black & Decker, which is trading around $90.95 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.

With that in mind, take a look at Stanley Black & Decker's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate -0.73 -0.31 0.74 2.12 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.10 0.76 1.77 Revenue Estimate 4.01B 3.88B 4.00B 4.77B Revenue Actual 3.93B 3.99B 4.12B 4.39B

Also consider this overview of Stanley Black & Decker analyst ratings:

