Death Cross Looms Over Axon Enterprise Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Axon Enterprise, which is trading around $147.13 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible short positions.

With that in mind, take a look at Axon Enterprise's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.22 0.20 EPS Actual 1.17 0.38 0.31 1 Revenue Estimate 201.11M 175.15M 165.89M 180.96M Revenue Actual 231.99M 218.79M 195.02M 226.14M

Do you use the Death Cross signal in your trading or investing? Share this article with a friend if you found it helpful!

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.