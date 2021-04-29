Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 4/29

Investors are always looking for opportunities to profit from the most heavily shorted stocks on the stock market. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Gamestop, Sunrun Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Nuance Communications, and American Airlines Group.

1. GameStop Corp - 15.7%

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is an American retail store that offers video games, electronics, and gaming merchandise. Gamestop Corp’s stock has shot up over the past few months as investors have continued to purchase shares at a high-rate. GameStop has 11.11 Million in short interest and the stock last closed at $177.77.

2. Nuance Communications Inc- 14.48%

Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a computer information services company based in Burlington, Massachusetts. Nuance AI technologies is transforming how we live, communicate, and collaborate with one another. Nuance Communications has 41.34 Million in short interest and last closed at $53.17.

3. Sunrun Inc- 13.51%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) designs, develops, and installs residential solar energy systems in the United States. Sunrun powers the homes of hundreds of thousands of customers and provides them with renewable energy each month. Their stock has 27.53 Million in short interest and last closed at $56.11.

4. American Airlines Group Inc - 13.46%

American Airlines Group Inc (NYSE: AAL) is one of the largest airlines in the world and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. American Airlines serves nearly 50 countries across the globe and is a founding member of the OneWorld global alliance. American Airlines Groups has 86.31 Million in short interest and the stock last closed at $21.76.

5. Iron Mountain Inc- 13.06%

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) is an enterprise information management company that is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. They offer solutions such as record management, data backup and recovery, and secure shredding. Iron Mountain has 37.72 Million in short interest and the stock last closed at $40.14.