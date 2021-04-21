Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors

Investing in different stock sectors allows you to diversify your portfolio through targeted exposure from companies in specific segments of the economy. Utilizing sector-based investment strategies can help you capitalize on changing business cycles.

1. The Energy Minerals Sector - Up 16.11% Over 3 Months

The Energy Minerals Sector consists of companies that are in the business of producing or supplying energy.

Apa Corp (NASDAQ: APA) is up 19.80% this week. Apa Corp is a holding company for Apache Corporation that is headquartered in Houston. They contribute to global progress by helping meet the world's energy needs. Shares of APA Corp dropped 5.92% down to $17.00 on Tuesday.

2. The Finance Sector - Up 14.75% Over 3 Months

The finance sector consists of firms and institutions that specialize in and provide expert services within the financial industry. This sector mostly consists of banks, finance companies, real estate brokers, insurance companies, and various financial institutions.

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) is down 1.94% this week. Aflac Inc is an insurance company that offers flexible insurance policies to help pay for medical bills. They are the largest provider of supplemental insurance here in the United States. On Tuesday AFLAC Inc. closed $1.12 short of its 52-week high of $53.71.

3. Technology Services Sector - Up 14.17% Over 3 Months

The Technology Services Sector relates to the development or distribution of technological products and services in the country. This sector includes a diverse set of products that are sought after in the technology industry.

Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL) is down 1.48% this week. Apple is the world's largest technology company by revenue. They design, manufacture, and sell smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and various other products. Apple stock has 16.79B shares outstanding and is trading an average volume of 104.43M shares.

4. The Transportation Sector - Up 12.43% Over 3 Months

The transportation sector consists of companies that focus on the movement of people, goods, and services. Companies that work with airlines, trucking, railroads, shipping, and logistics firms all make up this very important sector.

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is up 0.12% this week. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc is a transport company that provides multimodal transportation services and third-party logistics. Freight logistics, transportation administration, brokerage, and warehousing are all also provided by this business. This stock's net income is up 49.14% with a diluted EPS of 1.08.

5. The Commercial Services Sector - Up 6.92% Over 3 Months

The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that mostly focus on Environmental Services, Commercial Printing and Office Services and Supplies. These services are essential for the companies that operate in an office setting.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is down 0.91% this week. Activision Blizzard is an American video game holding company that was founded in July 2008. They have created many popular software and video games that are available around the world. This stock is up 21.45% with a diluted EPD of 0.65.