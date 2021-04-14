Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors

Using sector-based investment strategies can help you capitalize on changing business cycles. So far this week the Technology Services, Consumer Discretionary, Health, Energy, and Commercial Services Sectors have all been performing well.

1. Technology Services Sector- Up 23.67 % This Week

The Technology Services Sector revolves around Software, Computers, Hardware, and Equipment that helps tech companies optimize and improve their services. This sector continues to improve because of all the new technological innovations being made every year to attract new consumers.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is up 2.43% this week. Apple is the world's largest technology company by revenue. They design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and various other products. Apple stock rose by 2.43% this past Tuesday and their revenue is up 21.37%.

2. Consumer Discretionary Sector- Up 14.70 % This Week

The Consumer Discretionary Sector includes businesses that sell goods and services which are considered non-essential. This sector focuses on household durable goods, textiles & apparel, and leisure equipment.

Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) is down 0.35% this week. Advanced auto parts is an automotive aftermarket parts provider that operates over 4,912 stores. They offer equipment, automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and tires for your vehicle. Their earnings per share are at -0.38 but their revenue is up 11.95% today.

3. Health Services Sector - Up 6.10% This Week

The Health Services sector comprises businesses that provide medical services, medical equipment, and provide medical insurance. This industry focuses on the coordination of medical goods and services.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) is up 1.30% this week. Agilent Technologies is an analytical instrumentation development and manufacturing company. They deliver scientific solutions that help customers achieve amazing outcomes in their labs, clinics, and businesses.

4. The Energy Minerals Sector - Up 0.35% This Week

Companies that produce and distribute energy are essential to the strength and growth of the U.S economy. Many companies in the energy minerals sector specialize in exploring and producing energy and gas resources.

Apa Corp (NASDAQ: APA) is up 1.62% this week. Apa Corp is a holding company for Apache Corporation that is headquartered in Houston. They contribute to global progress by helping meet the world's energy needs. They strive to meet society’s growing global demand for reliable and affordable energy. APA Corp stock shot up 0.17% on Tuesday and they had a great trading session on the market.

5. The Commercial Services Sector - Up 0.09% This Week

The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that mostly focus on Environmental Services and Commercial Printing.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is up 0.48% this week. Activision Blizzard is an American video game holding company that was founded in July 2008. The company owns and operates popular video game studios such as Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and High Moon Studios. They have developed some of the biggest games in the world such as Call of Duty and World Of Warcraft. Their revenue is up 21.45% with a market cap of 75.57B.