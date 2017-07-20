Top Places Around The World To Establish An App Development Startup in 2017

If you think economic centers like London or New York are the best places to kick-start you app development startup, there's something you should know: the most promising startup communities are, in fact, located in cities and countries that have been off everyone's radar. Until now.

Here is a lineup of the top emerging markets that today help an increasing number of tech startups grow and thrive.

Singapore

Singapore offers a very business-friendly environment for young startups. At the moment, Singapore boasts around 3000 active tech startups and the government's smashing $1 billion Technopreneurship Investment Fund might have something to do with the rapid rise of the local startup scene.

Note that over 50% of Singapore startup employees are foreign-born. Singapore might be the easiest place to start a business in the world and its location in the backyard of the South East Asia region makes it even more attractive. Top startups from Singapore? Think Fastacash, Carousell or Viki.

Beijing

If you're headed east, you should definitely check out China's capital Beijing: Asia’s top startup district. Even if the Chinese culture still promotes traditional jobs, entrepreneurship is becoming a new and highly interesting career path to many. The Ministry of Science and Technology runs an initiative called the Torch Programme that contributes to setting up some 1,500 incubators which provide financing, policy and consulting services for tech companies.

If you'd like to see Beijing's best, head over to the Zhongguancun district in Northeastern Beijing – that's where you'll find dedicated entrepreneurs, top-notch technologists and unicorn startups like Xiaomi, Meituan-Dianping and Didi-Kuaidi.

Poland

Located in the heart of Central Europe, Poland boasts a significant entrepreneurial history and a large internal market. Success stories such as Allegro, LiveChat, or Nasza Klasa prove that Poland has tech potential. Moreover, Poland attracts top tech companies from around the world, developing quite an inspiring tech scene. Google plans to open a campus there by the end of this year. Major tech hubs around the country are its largest cities: Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw and Gdansk.

Estonia

It might come as a surprise, but the amazingly popular communicator Skype was born in Estonia. The tiny country has recently become a real digital nation, housing around 350 startups – a number that becomes impressive once you consider that the country's total population is just over 1.3 million. Focusing on new technologies and the web, Estonia reinvented its economy and digitized its administration, quickly becoming a significant European tech hub. Some of the most famous Estonian startups are RebelRoam, Deekit, Sorry As A Service, Jobbatical.com, or Autolevi.

Berlin

Germany's capital is home to something between 2000 and 3000 active tech startups. The city offers a relatively rare combination of low living costs, exciting business environment and a straightforward visa-application process, attracting many entrepreneurs to its relaxed and vibrant tech hubs. Hottest startups from Berlin? Think SoundCloud, Wooga, Delivery Hero, EyeEm or TradeMob.

Tel Aviv

This exciting city contracts more foreign capital to its startups than any European tech ecosystem. Thanks to the renowned Tel Aviv University and the Israeli Defense Forces, the local job market is full of tech talent. Today, Tel Aviv counts something between 3000 and 4000 active tech startups that focus on networking technologies, security, and enterprise IT. To put it simply, innovation is a national objective. The success of startups like Fiverr, Waze, Any Do, Outbrain, or GetTaxi speaks for itself.

If you're looking for a place to launch your app development startup, pick from these markets and you can be sure that your company will enjoy plenty of benefits coming from its immediate environment.

