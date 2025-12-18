DigitalBridge Sells Majority Leeds Bradford, Newcastle International Airport Stake To Aena

InfraBridge, a subsidiary of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) , announced Thursday that it has agreed to sell control of a new airport holding company, marking a significant change in the ownership of two major U.K. regional airports.

InfraBridge has signed a binding agreement to transfer a 51% interest in the holding company to Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) , valuing the stake at approximately 270 million pounds (~$340 million).

The holding company holds 100% of Leeds Bradford Airport and a 49% stake in Newcastle International Airport. InfraBridge will retain the remaining 49% interest and continue to manage its share after the deal closes, subject to regulatory approval.

Despite the shift in ownership, day-to-day operations will continue to be managed by the current team.

This transaction reflects the ongoing consolidation trend in the transportation infrastructure sector, which is closely tied to long-term regional growth.

Leeds Bradford Airport, Yorkshire's main travel hub, handled 4.3 million passengers last year. Newcastle International Airport, the principal gateway to northeast England, served approximately 5.2 million travelers and offers a broad selection of flights.

Both airports are freehold assets and will continue to operate independently. InfraBridge Managing Director Justin Symonds stated that the deal demonstrates confidence in the airports' future and further strengthens the partnership with Aena, which already operates London Luton Airport.

The transaction also directs renewed attention to InfraBridge's parent company, DigitalBridge. Investors continue to closely monitor DigitalBridge as market sentiment shifts around infrastructure and digital assets.

Technical Analysis

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) is showing a bullish technical setup, trading above its key moving averages, including the 20-day and 50-day SMAs.

The RSI is currently at 57.18, indicating a neutral momentum state. This level suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which could mean it has room to move higher without facing immediate selling pressure.

MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum in the stock. This setup suggests that the upward trend may continue, giving traders a positive outlook for potential price gains.

Currently, there are no defined support or resistance levels, which means traders should be cautious as the stock moves.

If it approaches previous highs or lows, it could signal a trend continuation or reversal, depending on the price action at those points.

In August, the golden cross occurred when the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA. This crossover is a strong bullish signal, indicating that the stock may continue its upward trajectory.

Looking at the 12-month performance, the stock has gained 15.87%, reflecting a solid longer-term trend.

This upward movement suggests that the stock has been gaining traction and could continue to do so if the current technical indicators hold.

The stock is currently positioned near its 52-week high of $15.55, reached on December 9, 2025. This proximity to the high indicates strong bullish sentiment, and a breakout above this level could attract even more buying interest.

Traders should keep an eye on the current momentum indicators and moving average relationships, as they suggest a favorable environment for potential price appreciation. If the stock maintains its position above key moving averages, it could signal further strength in the coming weeks.

Price Action: DBRG shares are trading 0.076% higher at $13.15 premarket at the last check on Friday.

