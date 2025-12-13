Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending December 12:

V2X Inc (NYSE:VVX) : The government services company saw strong interest from Benzinga readers during the week. The interest could be related to the company announcing a new $980 million contract win from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Georgia. Under the contract, V2X will provide full lifecycle support for ATS used to sustain critical warfighter operations worldwide. The stock also received an initiation from Citigroup with a Neutral rating and a price target of $62 during the trading week.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) : The specialty retailer saw strong interest from investors with shares trading at all-time highs. The company was initiated with a Buy rating by Goldman Sachs with a price target of $225. Boot Barn reported second-quarter financial results in October that saw both revenue and earnings per share beat analyst estimates. This marked the third straight double beat by the company. Boot Barn has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters, showing strength in financials in recent years.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) : The digital infrastructure company has seen increased attention thanks to its role in helping partner with companies on AI data centers. Reports of a potential buyout of the company by SoftBank have also put the stock in the spotlight. The report from Bloomberg comes with SoftBank looking to invest in the AI space. RBC Capital maintained an Outperform rating on DigitalBridge Group recently and raised the price target from $19 to $23. Analysts see a potential buyout coming in the $18 to $30 range according to Benzinga Pro.

OR Royalties Inc (NYSE:OR) : Gold stocks continue to be hot with Benzinga readers with gold prices hitting new highs in 2025. This week, it was OR Royalties, a gold royalty company, that saw increased attention from readers with the stock near all-time highs. The stock could continue to see interest if gold prices continue to rise.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE:FERG) : The plumbing and HVAC company saw strong interest with shares near all-time highs. The stock fell nearly 10% on the week after reporting first-quarter financial results. The company beat analyst estimates for both revenue and for earnings per share. Ferguson updated its guidance, now seeing net sales growth of 5% for calendar 2025, up from prior guidance of mid-single-digit sales growth. With shares up 30% year-to-date, investors may be taking profits or less enthused in the company's guidance going forward. Analysts were mixed after the quarterly results and the stock remains one to watch.

