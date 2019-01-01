QQQ
Range
16.53 - 17
Vol / Avg.
70K/133.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.16 - 18.8
Mkt Cap
24.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.75
P/E
-
EPS
0.15
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Aena is a Spanish airport operator with 46 airports in Spain, including Madrid and Barcelona, and has stakes in 23 international airports. The group generates regulated and nonregulated revenue. Regulated revenue includes fees collected from takeoff and landing, passenger fees and security, whereas nonregulated revenue stems from commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage and advertising sales. In 2019, the group catered to 275 million passengers through its Spanish airport network. The group was semiprivatized in 2015, with a listing on the Madrid exchange.

Aena SME Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aena SME (ANYYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aena SME (OTCPK: ANYYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aena SME's (ANYYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aena SME.

Q

What is the target price for Aena SME (ANYYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aena SME

Q

Current Stock Price for Aena SME (ANYYY)?

A

The stock price for Aena SME (OTCPK: ANYYY) is $16.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aena SME (ANYYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aena SME.

Q

When is Aena SME (OTCPK:ANYYY) reporting earnings?

A

Aena SME does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aena SME (ANYYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aena SME.

Q

What sector and industry does Aena SME (ANYYY) operate in?

A

Aena SME is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.