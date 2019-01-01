Aena is a Spanish airport operator with 46 airports in Spain, including Madrid and Barcelona, and has stakes in 23 international airports. The group generates regulated and nonregulated revenue. Regulated revenue includes fees collected from takeoff and landing, passenger fees and security, whereas nonregulated revenue stems from commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage and advertising sales. In 2019, the group catered to 275 million passengers through its Spanish airport network. The group was semiprivatized in 2015, with a listing on the Madrid exchange.