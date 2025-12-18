Three-Fourths Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Sales Now Come From America

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is advancing with significant capacity investments as global demand for advanced chips, particularly from U.S. customers, continues to rise.

Revenue from U.S. clients has reached a record high of more than 75% this year, up from 62% in 2018, underscoring the company's growing ties to the U.S. market.

The chipmaker plans to begin installing equipment at its second advanced fabrication plant in Arizona by summer 2026, a move that could enable the production of more advanced 3-nanometer chips on U.S. soil by 2027, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Taiwan Semiconductor had previously targeted 2028 for the plant to come online, but Chair CC Wei has said the company aims to accelerate the timeline by several quarters.

Investment Scale Draws U.S. Attention

The scale of Taiwan Semiconductor's U.S. expansion has drawn attention from Washington. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Taiwan Semiconductor could raise its U.S. investment beyond $200 billion and create about 30,000 jobs, while criticizing the CHIPS Act subsidies granted to Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor.

Lutnick said Taiwan Semiconductor has already expanded its original $60 billion U.S. plan to roughly $160 billion and could ultimately exceed $200 billion.

Global Strategy And Capacity Shifts

The leading contract chipmaker is up more than 40% year to date, supported by strong AI-driven demand from customers such as Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) . It continues to diversify manufacturing in the U.S. as governments seek to reduce reliance on China.

Taiwan Semiconductor initially committed $65 billion for three Arizona fabs, with one now operational and two under construction. It later added another $100 billion for new fabs, advanced packaging plants, and an R&D center.

The chipmaker is weighing changes to its Japan strategy, including shifting its second Kumamoto plant toward 4-nanometer production, which could delay its 2027 launch.

The company has paused construction activity there while accelerating advanced capacity at home, expanding its 2-nanometer program from seven to ten fabs across Tainan, Hsinchu, and Kaohsiung.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 1.46% at $281.00 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

