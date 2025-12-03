Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has signed a definitive deal to buy the digital-business arm of Stellar Energy International, Ltd. The unit provides turnkey liquid-to-chip cooling solutions for data centers.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Once completed, Stellar Energy Digital will operate under Trane's Commercial HVAC Americas segment.

Under the deal, Trane will absorb Stellar Energy's Digital business operations, which include two assembly plants in Jacksonville, Florida, and roughly 700 employees, to enhance its footprint in data-center thermal management.

Strategic Fit

The buyout extends Trane's reach within commercial HVAC, while allowing the Stellar Energy unit to retain its brand, OEM-agnostic sales model, and customer base.

This shift underscores Trane's strategy to leverage modular cooling solutions to meet accelerating data-center demand.

"The data center ecosystem is growing rapidly and evolving toward more agile, sustainable solutions, which is where Stellar Energy excels with leading co-engineered, modular solutions and a proven business model," said Karin De Bondt, Chief Strategy Officer at Trane Technologies.

The acquisition is expected to close in early 2026, conditional on regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The takeover aligns with Trane's broader strategy of integrating complementary technologies to strengthen core operations.

Trane Technologies reported a cash balance of $1.126 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Price Action: TT stock closed at $411.22, up 0.26% on Tuesday.

