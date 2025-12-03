Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) faces renewed scrutiny as regulators cite safety concerns tied to a potential seat belt failure affecting tens of thousands of its vehicles.

Rivian will recall 34,824 U.S. vehicles after regulators found that a damaged seat belt pretensioner cable could fail to properly restrain drivers and increase injury risk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday.

The company has already pushed an over-the-air software update to certain 2022–2025 EDV models and will inspect and replace the driver’s seat belt pretensioner assembly where necessary, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Rivian stock has gained 30% year-to-date, topping revenue estimates in the last four quarters. It also beat the EPS estimates in at least three out of the last four quarters.

Third-Quarter Financial Highlights

On November 4, Rivian posted third-quarter results, reporting $1.56 billion in consolidated revenue, a 78% year-over-year increase that topped the Street’s $1.50 billion estimate.

Automotive revenue rose 47% to $1.14 billion, while software and services revenue surged 324% to $416 million.

The company reported a loss of 96 cents per share, missing expectations for an 85-cent loss.

Delivery and Production Metrics

Rivian previously reported 13,200 vehicle deliveries in the quarter, up 32% year-over-year and above the consensus estimate of 12,700 units. Third-quarter production totaled 10,720 vehicles.

The company maintained its full-year delivery forecast of 41,500 to 43,500 vehicles.

Rivian said the R2 launch remains on schedule, with deliveries expected in the first half of 2026, noting it has completed construction of the R2 body shop and general assembly facility.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were up 0.41% at $17.30 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

