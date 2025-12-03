Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Rise As Markets Eye Rate Cut—Marvell Tech, CrowdStrike, Salesforce In Focus

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday after modest advances on Tuesday. Futures of major benchmark indices were higher.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump launched “Trump Accounts,” providing every eligible newborn in the U.S. with a $1,000 government-funded savings account to jumpstart their financial future.

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.08% and the two-year bond was at 3.49%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing an 87% likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting the current interest rates during its December meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 0.21% S&P 500 0.16% Nasdaq 100 0.10% Russell 2000 0.37%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.17% at $682.67, while the QQQ advanced 0.14% to $622.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) jumped 9.83% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announcing the acquisition of Celestial AI.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MRVL maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) dropped 2.36% despite reporting better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and raising its full-year guidance.

CRWD maintained a stronger price trend over the long and medium terms, with a weaker trend in the short term. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) climbed 12.71% as it reported third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.32 billion, and adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, beating estimates of 44 cents per share.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that AEO maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a poor quality. Additional information is available here.

Salesforce

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was 0.55% higher as analysts expect it to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion after the closing bell.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) plunged 22.80% after it lowered its full-year financial outlook.

ACHC maintained a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor quality ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Cues From Last Session

Industrials and information technology stocks led the market on Tuesday, overcoming losses in the utilities, energy, and materials sectors to help U.S. stocks settle higher.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.59% 23,413.67 S&P 500 0.25% 6,829.37 Dow Jones 0.39% 47,474.46 Russell 2000 -0.17% 2,464.98

Insights From Analysts

BlackRock maintains a “pro-risk” investment stance, favoring U.S. equities as a softening labor market clears the path for further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The firm characterizes the current employment landscape as a “no hiring, no firing” stasis, allowing the central bank to pursue “risk management” cuts without immediately reigniting inflation.

This cooling backdrop, alongside a rebounding “AI theme,” reinforces their overweight position in U.S. stocks, which they argue are “backed by stronger earnings and profitability relative to other developed markets”.

While the firm sees a path for rate cuts in the near term, it remains cautious of longer-term structural risks, specifically pointing to a “risk of revived tensions between sticky inflation and debt sustainability”.

Despite these simmering pressures, BlackRock believes the Fed currently has space to ease policy “without raising questions around these policy tensions,” supporting a constructive outlook for risk assets heading into 2026.

See Also: How to Trade Futures

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Wednesday;

November’s ADP employment data will be out by 8:15 a.m., whereas September’s delayed import price index will be released by 8:30 a.m. Also, September’s industrial production and capacity utilization data will be announced by 9:15 a.m. ET.

November’s S&P final U.S. services and ISM services data will be out by 9:45 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. ET, respectively.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 1.24% to hover around $59.37 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.10% to hover around $4,201.56 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,381.6 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.20% lower at the 99.1560 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 7.50% higher at $92,924.91 per coin.

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday as India’s NIFTY 50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China’s CSI 300 indices fell. However, Japan's Nikkei 225, Australia's ASX 200, and South Korea's Kospi indices rose. European markets were mostly higher in early trade.

