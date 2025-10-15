S&P Global Buys With Intelligence In $1.8 Billion Deal

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on Wednesday disclosed an agreement with a consortium led by Motive Partners to acquire With Intelligence for $1.8 billion.

The company expects the deal to position it as one of the most comprehensive providers of private markets intelligence.

It is also projected to expand its reach into new market segments while complementing its strengths in ratings, benchmarks, data, analytics, and workflow solutions.

Also Read: S&P Global Uses IBM AI To Boost Efficiency

With alternative assets projected to reach $40 trillion by the decade’s end, the acquisition advances S&P Global’s strategy to enhance innovation and transparency across the private market ecosystem by delivering connected, end-to-end data and intelligence solutions.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026, pending customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Executive Insights and Market Synergies

The company expects it to be slightly dilutive to S&P Global’s GAAP diluted EPS. However, it expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted diluted EPS by 2027, excluding amortization of acquired intangibles and transaction-related costs.

The company expects the deal to add about $130 million in revenue in 2025, with organic annual contract value growth projected in the high teens.

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer of S&P Global stated, “From our private company data on S&P Capital IQ Pro, to differentiated intelligence across private equity and private credit and integrated solutions like iLEVEL, Valuations and WSO, With Intelligence’s capabilities complement our portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver the clarity and confidence needed in today’s increasingly complex private markets.”

S&P plans to release third-quarter results on October 30.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSE:IAI) and Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSE:LCG).

Price Action: SPGI shares were trading lower by 0.63% to $483.60 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock