S&P Global Uses IBM AI To Boost Efficiency

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday disclosed a partnership with S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to integrate its watsonx Orchestrate agentic AI framework into S&P Global’s product portfolio.

Through this collaboration, IBM’s AI technology will help S&P Global deliver enhanced visibility and decision-making tools for clients, combining data and insights across procurement, trade, and risk management.

S&P Global will also develop new AI agents for the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog, powered by its proprietary research and analytics to accelerate supply chain decisions.

The partnership will later expand beyond supply chain applications, with S&P Global’s Market Intelligence division incorporating IBM’s AI capabilities into additional risk intelligence services.

Rob Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President of IBM, stated, “Combining IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate AI capabilities with S&P Global’s supply chain data allows agents to connect data to action, streamlining processes and quickly adapting to help optimize performance.”

“Our collaboration with S&P Global will expand to leveraging agentic AI to improve other core business functions such as finance, procurement, and insurance.”

On Tuesday, IBM introduced watsonx Assistant for Z to enable proactive mainframe management and streamlined workflows built on the IBM z17, with a focus on automation, productivity, and security.

Also, it announced that its new Spyre Accelerator, designed for low-latency AI inference and secure generative AI use cases, will be generally available on October 28 for IBM z17 and LinuxONE 5 systems, and in early December for Power11 servers.

Price Action: IBM shares were trading higher by 0.04% to $293.98 premarket at last check Wednesday. SPGI was up 0.39%.

