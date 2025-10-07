S&P Global Brings Bitcoin To Wall Street With The First Crypto Stock Market Benchmark

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on Tuesday unveiled plans to launch the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, the first benchmark combining cryptocurrencies and crypto-linked equities, according to a company press release.

S&P Global Brings Bitcoin To Wall Street

The index, developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) in partnership with Dinari, will track 50 assets representing both sides of the digital economy — 35 public companies tied to blockchain and digital assets, and 15 leading cryptocurrencies.

Dinari, a provider of tokenized U.S. public securities, will issue a token mirroring the benchmark, allowing investors to gain exposure through onchain instruments.

S&P Global reported on Tuesday that, the index aims to give market participants a rules-based tool to evaluate crypto-related assets and integrate them into diversified portfolios.

"Cryptocurrencies and the broader digital asset industry have moved from the margins into a more established role in global markets," said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P DJI.

Dinari Partnership Adds Tokenized Access

Anna Wroblewska, Chief Business Officer at Dinari, said the collaboration demonstrates how blockchain infrastructure can "modernize trusted benchmarks."

"For the first time, investors can access both U.S. equities and digital assets in a single, transparent product," she added.

The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index will be investable via dShares, Dinari's tokenized vehicle, merging traditional index methodology with blockchain delivery.

The approach signals a new step toward bridging conventional finance and decentralized markets, offering an institutional-grade benchmark to measure crypto-linked performance.

SPGI Chart Tests Major Support Ahead Of New Index Launch

SPGI Weekly Chart (Source: TradingView)

Technical analysis: From a technical perspective, S&P Global's stock price is testing a key support area within a long-term ascending channel that has guided price action since 2022.

Shares are trading near $480, just above the channel's lower boundary and the 100-day EMA at $478.6, a zone that has historically triggered rebounds.

While momentum has softened after the recent pullback from the $560 region, the structure remains intact.

A close back above the 20-week EMA near $515 would confirm stabilization and could set the stage for recovery if sentiment improves alongside the firm's digital asset expansion narrative.

Why It Matters

What makes this index significant is not simply the inclusion of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) alongside equities, but the precedent it sets for benchmarks themselves.

Index providers like S&P shape trillions in passive capital flows — meaning this is the first structural doorway through which crypto can be absorbed into mainstream index-linked portfolios.

By tokenizing the benchmark with Dinari, S&P is also testing whether the delivery of indexes themselves will shift from PDFs and tickers to blockchain-native instruments.

This is less about crypto adoption, and more about the future architecture of market measurement itself.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock