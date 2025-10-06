On Monday, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) disclosed that a fund under its Ares Infrastructure Opportunities strategy acquired a 49% stake in a portfolio of assets owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR) for approximately $2.9 billion.

The deal includes a diversified portfolio of 10 projects totaling 1,632 megawatts of capacity, comprising 1,030 MW of solar, 402 MW of wind, and 200 MW of energy storage, spread across four U.S. power markets.

Each project operates under long-term Power Purchase Agreements, with an average remaining term of 18 years.

The transaction significantly expands Ares Infrastructure Opportunities’ renewable portfolio, bringing its total power generation capacity to about 5.7 gigawatts across 11 states and five power markets since September 2024.

Steve Porto, Partner in the Ares Infrastructure Opportunities strategy, said, “As we continue to provide capital to support the buildout of high-quality infrastructure assets, this investment presents a compelling opportunity to further diversify Ares’ presence across key domestic power markets and growing energy subsectors.”

Ares Management expects to announce third-quarter earnings on November 3, 2025.

Last month, Ares Management acquired all equity interests in Meade Pipeline Co. LLC from affiliates of XPLR Infrastructure LP by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), for a transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion in cash.

Price Action: ARES shares were trading higher by 1.19% to $152.40 premarket at last check Monday.

