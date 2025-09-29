Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Ares Management

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Ares Management (NYSE: ARES), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $205.0, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.98% increase from the previous average price target of $193.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Ares Management by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $195.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $205.00 $195.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $203.00 $193.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $195.00 $185.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $202.00 $189.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $182.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ares Management. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ares Management compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ares Management's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Assets, Secondaries Group, and Others. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue and manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, and special opportunities, Real Estate Group manages comprehensive equity and debt strategies across real estate & infrastructure investments. The Secondaries Group invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset class strategies, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, & credit.

Ares Management: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ares Management displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 71.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Management's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ares Management's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ares Management's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.64, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

