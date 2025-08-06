ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company DIS, is set to take over NFL Network and several other league-owned media assets, including NFL RedZone and NFL Fantasy, in a groundbreaking equity-for-assets deal with the National Football League (NFL). In return, the NFL will receive a 10% ownership stake in ESPN.

Disney aims to fold these NFL properties into its expanding digital offerings and upcoming direct-to-consumer platform. ESPN will integrate NFL Network into its new streaming service while acquiring distribution rights for the NFL RedZone linear channel.

Merging ESPN Fantasy with NFL Fantasy will create a unified fantasy football experience, creating what both parties call a best-in-class digital offering for global users. The deal also includes the licensing of three additional NFL games annually to ESPN platforms.

Also Read: Netflix And Disney Quietly Use $545M-Backed Runway For AI Video — And It’s Raising Big Questions In Hollywood

Four games from ESPN’s existing lineup will shift to the NFL Network, preserving the latter’s traditional seven-game schedule. NFL content will now reach fans via both ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service and traditional platforms such as cable and streaming bundles

Disney CEO Robert A. Iger described the partnership as a leap forward for fan-centric innovation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell emphasized how ESPN’s resources will elevate NFL Network’s legacy, while ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro called the collaboration a key step in building the network’s digital future.

This move coincides with Disney’s broader corporate strategy, which includes accelerating its streaming efforts and digital transformation. Analysts are watching closely to see if this shift contributes to Disney’s turnaround, as explored in this Disney Q3 earnings preview.

The deal remains subject to final agreement and requires approval from NFL team owners. Once completed, it promises to reshape how fans access NFL content across both traditional and digital platforms.

Related ETFs: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC, Invesco Dynamic Media ETF PBS.

Price Action: At last check Wednesday, DIS shares were trading higher by 2.47% to $121.24 premarket.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock