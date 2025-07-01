July 1, 2025 7:38 AM 2 min read

Accenture Deepens Semiconductor Expertise With Dresden-Based SYSTEMA Buy

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Accenture Plc ACN announced on Tuesday that it has acquired SYSTEMA GmbH, a Dresden-based software and consulting firm that specializes in automation solutions for the semiconductor and high-tech sectors.

The deal strengthens Accenture’s digital manufacturing capabilities; the financial terms were not disclosed. Headquartered in Dresden, SYSTEMA brings expertise in bridging legacy systems with modern automation technologies.

The acquisition aligns with Europe’s efforts to boost domestic semiconductor production, a priority amid growing global demand. SYSTEMA’s proficiency in connecting legacy systems with modern technologies will enhance Accenture’s ability to modernize industrial operations across the region.

Also Read: Palantir, Accenture Partner To Infuse AI Into Federal Agency Workflows

Christina Raab, who leads Accenture’s operations across Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, emphasized the strategic value of the deal. “The semiconductor industry underpins much of today’s technology, and SYSTEMA’s specialized knowledge enhances our ability to support this complex sector,” she said.

Sarat Maitin, who heads Accenture’s digital engineering and manufacturing practice in the region, noted that the acquisition expands Accenture’s capacity to cover the full manufacturing value chain. “We aim to be a long-term strategic partner helping European clients remain competitive,” he said.

SYSTEMA is well-versed in SAP-based manufacturing execution systems and Critical Manufacturing solutions. Beyond semiconductors, the company serves industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and chemicals.

More than 240 SYSTEMA employees will join Accenture’s Industry X division, which focuses on digital manufacturing. As of May 31, 2025, Accenture held $9.64 billion in cash and equivalents.

Related ETFs: iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ.

Price Action: ACN shares closed 1.16% higher at $298.89 on Monday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ACN Logo
ACNAccenture PLC
$299.000.04%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
28.56
Growth
25.72
Quality
19.08
Value
14.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BOTZ Logo
BOTZGlobal X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
$32.48-0.52%
SOXX Logo
SOXXiShares Semiconductor ETF
$237.47-0.52%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved