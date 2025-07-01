Accenture Deepens Semiconductor Expertise With Dresden-Based SYSTEMA Buy

Accenture Plc ACN announced on Tuesday that it has acquired SYSTEMA GmbH, a Dresden-based software and consulting firm that specializes in automation solutions for the semiconductor and high-tech sectors.

The deal strengthens Accenture’s digital manufacturing capabilities; the financial terms were not disclosed. Headquartered in Dresden, SYSTEMA brings expertise in bridging legacy systems with modern automation technologies.

The acquisition aligns with Europe’s efforts to boost domestic semiconductor production, a priority amid growing global demand. SYSTEMA’s proficiency in connecting legacy systems with modern technologies will enhance Accenture’s ability to modernize industrial operations across the region.

Christina Raab, who leads Accenture’s operations across Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, emphasized the strategic value of the deal. “The semiconductor industry underpins much of today’s technology, and SYSTEMA’s specialized knowledge enhances our ability to support this complex sector,” she said.

Sarat Maitin, who heads Accenture’s digital engineering and manufacturing practice in the region, noted that the acquisition expands Accenture’s capacity to cover the full manufacturing value chain. “We aim to be a long-term strategic partner helping European clients remain competitive,” he said.

SYSTEMA is well-versed in SAP-based manufacturing execution systems and Critical Manufacturing solutions. Beyond semiconductors, the company serves industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and chemicals.

More than 240 SYSTEMA employees will join Accenture’s Industry X division, which focuses on digital manufacturing. As of May 31, 2025, Accenture held $9.64 billion in cash and equivalents.

Price Action: ACN shares closed 1.16% higher at $298.89 on Monday.

