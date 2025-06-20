Snap Just Bought A Student Calendar App: How It Could Reinvent Snapchat

Snap, Inc. SNAP confirmed on Friday that it has purchased Saturn, a calendar app designed to help students organize and share their school schedules.

The Details: The terms of the acquisition were not made public, and Saturn will remain available as an independent app, the company told TechCrunch.

According to Snap, nearly all of Saturn's team—just under 30 full-time employees—will join Snap as part of the deal.

While Snap has not detailed its future plans for Saturn, a company spokesperson told TechCrunch that Snap intends to incorporate Saturn's calendar features into Snapchat in new and creative ways.

Saturn, launched in 2018, takes a social approach to scheduling by allowing high school and college students to connect with classmates and easily view each other's class schedules, eliminating the need to exchange photos of timetables.

The app lets users share not only their class schedules but also plans for practices, rehearsals, meetings, and games, giving friends a real-time view of each other's activities.

Snap reports that Saturn is widely used, with support in 80% of U.S. high schools, and credits Saturn's popularity to its engaging and interactive approach to scheduling.

What Else: Snap recently announced that it will launch lightweight, immersive AR glasses called Specs in 2026.

Specs will use advanced machine learning to interpret the environment, bring AI-powered assistance into 3D space, support shared games and activities with friends, and serve as a flexible workstation for browsing and streaming.

Currently, Snapchat users interact with AR Lenses 8 billion times each day, and more than 400,000 developers have created over 4 million Lenses using Snap's AR tools.

In 2024, Snap released its fifth-generation Spectacles for developers, setting the stage for the Specs public launch in 2026.

Image: Shutterstock