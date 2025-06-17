Eli Lilly Expands Into Gene Editing With Verve Therapeutics Acquisition

Weight Loss drug maker Eli Lilly And Co LLY has agreed to acquire Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV, a Boston-based clinical-stage company developing genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease.

Verve’s lead program (VERVE-102) is a potential first-in-class in vivo gene editing medicine targeting PCSK9, a gene linked to cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health.

The treatment may be applicable for people who have heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), a subset of ASCVD that affects 1 in 250 people in the general population, as well as certain patients with premature coronary artery disease (CAD).

Also Read: Eli Lilly Launches Flat Pricing For Zepbound, Capping Monthly Cost At $499

VERVE-102 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial study and has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In April, Verve Therapeutics released initial data from the Heart-2 Phase 1b trial of VERVE-102.

VERVE-102 was well-tolerated among 14 participants across three dose levels. No treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) and no clinically significant laboratory abnormalities were observed.

A single infusion of VERVE-102 led to dose-dependent decreases in blood PCSK9 protein (regulates cholesterol metabolism) levels and LDL-C, with a mean reduction in blood LDL-C of 53% and a maximum LDL-C reduction of 69% observed among four participants in the 0.6 mg/kg dose cohort.

Lilly has offered to purchase Verve for $10.50 per share in cash, an aggregate of approximately $1.0 billion, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $3.00 per share, for a total potential consideration of up to $13.50 per share in cash, an aggregate of up to approximately $1.3 billion).

CVR holders would become entitled to receive the contingent payment upon the first patient being dosed with VERVE-102 for ASCVD in a U.S. Phase 3 trial on or before the tenth anniversary of closing or termination of the CVR.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

The purchase price payable at closing represents a premium of approximately 113% to the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price of Verve’s common stock ended on June 16, 2025, the last trading day before the deal announcement.

Price Action: LLY stock is down 0.89% at $800.42, and VERV stock is up 75.9% at $11.03 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Image via Shutterstock