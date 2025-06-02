Guardian Pharmacy Strengthens US Footprint With New Seattle-Area Acquisition

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. GRDN on Monday announced its entry into the Pacific Northwest market through the acquisition of Mercury Pharmacy Services, a Mountlake Terrace-based provider of long-term care (LTC) pharmacy solutions.

The move strengthens Guardian's national presence and addresses the growing demand for LTC support in Washington state, the company said in a press release.

The financial terms of the deal, one of Guardian’s larger recent single-pharmacy acquisitions, were not disclosed.

The deal brings a well-established operation serving assisted living, skilled nursing, behavioral health, and disability care communities across the Seattle-Tacoma region.

Fred Burke, Guardian's CEO, said the company seeks high-performing local partners in regions with unmet needs. He highlighted Mercury's strong market reputation as a natural fit for Guardian's expansion goals.

Mercury, founded in 2001, will retain its name and staff, continuing operations under Guardian's ownership. The company will also gain access to Guardian's centralized resources, including IT, analytics, and HR support, enabling its team to focus on patient care and service delivery.

Founded in 2004, Guardian now operates over 50 pharmacies serving more than 7,000 LTC facilities nationwide, growing through a mix of acquisitions, startups, and organic development.

GRDN held cash and cash equivalents of $14 million as of March 31, 2025.

Price Action: GRDN shares closed lower by 1.03% at $21.17 on Friday.

