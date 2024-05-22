Vivek Ramaswamy Breathes New Life Into Beaten Down BuzzFeed Stock: What's Going On?

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed Inc BZFD shares gained after former republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took a 7.7% stake in BuzzFeed for about $3.2 million as per SEC filing.
As per data from Benzinga Pro, BuzzFeed shares are trading on a strong session volume of 4.84 million compared to an average 100-day volume of 938.86k.
According to the SEC filing, Ramaswamy “will engage in a dialogue with (BuzzFeed’s) Board of Directors and/or management about numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value, including a shift in the company’s strategy.”
A multi-millionaire who dropped out of the U.S. presidential race in January this year, Ramaswamy founded the biotech firm Roivant Sciences Ltd ROIV.
Once valued at $1.7 billion, Buzzfeed has experienced a steep decline in its stock value, prompting the company to divest its news operation and seek buyers for subsidiaries like Complex Networks.
Recently, BuzzFeed entered into a multi-year license and strategic partnership with Independent Digital News and Media.
The agreement merges well-known brands like The Independent, BuzzFeed U.K., Tasty U.K., Seasoned, and HuffPost U.K., consolidating them under The Independent’s leadership for operations in the U.K. and Ireland.
Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, BZFD shares were up 44.8% at $3.62 during the premarket session.
