Why Are ZeroFox Shares Trading Higher Today?

- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc ZFOX shares gained premarket Tuesday after acquiring LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.
- The cybersecurity firm completed the acquisition of LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc, a leader in external attack surface management and global threat intelligence, on Monday.
- James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox, said, "This acquisition strengthens our position in the external cybersecurity market and expands our platform's attack surface intelligence capabilities."
- ZeroFox will provide more information on the impact of the acquisition in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: ZFOX shares traded higher by 33.9% at $1.46 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
