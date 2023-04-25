ñol


Why Are ZeroFox Shares Trading Higher Today?

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2023 8:19 AM | 1 min read
Why Are ZeroFox Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc ZFOX shares gained premarket Tuesday after acquiring LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.
  • The cybersecurity firm completed the acquisition of LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc, a leader in external attack surface management and global threat intelligence, on Monday.
  • James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox, said, "This acquisition strengthens our position in the external cybersecurity market and expands our platform's attack surface intelligence capabilities."
  • ZeroFox will provide more information on the impact of the acquisition in the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: ZFOX shares traded higher by 33.9% at $1.46 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

