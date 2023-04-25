Why Are ZeroFox Shares Trading Higher Today?

by

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc ZFOX shares gained premarket Tuesday after acquiring LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc .

The cybersecurity firm completed the acquisition of LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc, a leader in external attack surface management and global threat intelligence, on Monday.

James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox, said, "This acquisition strengthens our position in the external cybersecurity market and expands our platform's attack surface intelligence capabilities."

ZeroFox will provide more information on the impact of the acquisition in the coming weeks.

Price Action: ZFOX shares traded higher by 33.9% at $1.46 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

