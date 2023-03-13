ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

CNH Industrial Buys Machine Vision Company Augmenta For $110M

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
March 13, 2023 8:19 AM | 1 min read
CNH Industrial Buys Machine Vision Company Augmenta For $110M
  • CNH Industrial NV CNHI has agreed to acquire Augmenta Holding SAS, a machine vision company, for an enterprise value of $110 million, subject to customary adjustments.
  • CNH Industrial held an existing 10.5% minority stake in the business prior to the transaction. Closing is expected to occur 1Q23.
  • This purchase accelerates the growth of CNH Industrial's innovative Sense & Act technology. 
  • "Our work with Augmenta has brought increasing benefits to our customers' operations. What began as a minority investment in their potential, now culminates in us adding this proven tech excellence directly to our sprayer offering," stated Derek Neilson, President Agriculture at CNH Industrial.
  • Augmenta will operate within Raven brand, as a subset of precision technology portfolio. It will maintain its existing employees and offices in Greece and the U.S.
  • CNHI plans to fund the deal with available cash on hand. It held cash and equivalents of over $5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $15.19 premarket on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: M&ANewsBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved