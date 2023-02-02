ñol


Aramark Divests Ownership Stake In AIM Services For $535M

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 2, 2023 5:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Aramark ARMK has agreed to sell its 50% equity stake in AIM Services to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY for $535 million.
  • The company will use the proceeds from the transaction toward debt repayment.
  • AIM Services was established as a joint venture between Aramark and Mitsui Group companies in 1976 to provide food services to clients across various business sectors in Japan.
  • “Monetizing this non-controlling interest will enhance operating focus, strengthen our balance sheet through accelerated debt repayment, and will be accretive to earnings per share,” said John Zillmer, Aramark's CEO.
  • The transaction is anticipated to close at the beginning of Aramark's Q3.
  • The company held $329.5 million in cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Aramark is scheduled to host its fiscal first-quarter earnings call on Feb. 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: ARMK shares closed lower by 0.43% at $44.34 on Wednesday.

