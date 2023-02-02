Aramark Divests Ownership Stake In AIM Services For $535M

by

Aramark ARMK has agreed to sell its 50% equity stake in AIM Services to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY for $535 million.

AIM Services was established as a joint venture between Aramark and Mitsui Group companies in 1976 to provide food services to clients across various business sectors in Japan.

“Monetizing this non-controlling interest will enhance operating focus, strengthen our balance sheet through accelerated debt repayment, and will be accretive to earnings per share,” said John Zillmer, Aramark's CEO.

The transaction is anticipated to close at the beginning of Aramark's Q3.

The company held $329.5 million in cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2022.

Aramark is scheduled to host its fiscal first-quarter earnings call on Feb. 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Price Action: ARMK shares closed lower by 0.43% at $44.34 on Wednesday.

