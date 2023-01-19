ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 19, 2023 4:22 AM | 2 min read
CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report
  • Coinbase Global, Inc COIN reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd LAZ advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG).
  • CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports
  • Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various options to attract growth capital to the CoinDesk business, which may include a partial or complete sale.
  • Also Read: Coinbase Ceases Japan Operations As Planned Despite The Country's Crypto Concessions
  • DCG acquired the media company in 2016 for $500,000, the Wall Street Journal reports
  • CoinDesk generated $50 million in revenue last year from online advertising and its index and events business.
  • CoinDesk broke the first story about potential balance sheet incorrectness at Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research
  • CoinDesk's reporting flared a downward spiral at crypto exchange FTX, ultimately leading to its collapse in November, the arrest of Bankman-Fried, and multiple regulatory probes.
  • The contagion from the FTX meltdown hit CoinDesk sister company Genesis, a crypto lender owned by DCG that's hired advisors for a potential bankruptcy filing.
  • Genesis is also the subject of an SEC charge alongside the crypto exchange Gemini.
  • In January, DCG suspended all dividend payments to its shareholders until further notice following contagion in the crypto space brought on by the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange.
  • Price Action: COIN shares closed lower by 7.26% at $50.21 on Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved