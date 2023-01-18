ñol

Coinbase Ceases Japan Operations As Planned Despite The Country's Crypto Concessions

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 18, 2023 5:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Coinbase Global, Inc COIN quit operations in Japan, citing changes in the market environment.
  • Users can withdraw their assets until February 16, Japan time.
  • Coinbase customers can withdraw fiat currency and cryptocurrency holdings from Coinbase by February 16. 
  • Customers can withdraw their crypto assets to other crypto service providers, Coinbase Wallet, or other self-hosted wallets. 
  • Alternatively, customers can liquidate portfolios and withdraw Japanese Yen to their local bank account. 
  • The fiat currency deposits will be unavailable from January 20.
  • Coinbase's exit comes less than a month after another prominent digital asset exchange, Krakenshared its withdrawal plan from the country, Bloomberg reports.
  • Coinbase's closure follows its decision to slash 20% of its workforce globally as it battled the crypto meltdown. 
  • Coinbase retreated from Japan despite relaxations on its crypto norms that enticed rival Binance to buy a local player to re-enter the country.
  • Last week, Coinbase's SVP Nana Murugesan voiced plans to wind down the majority of Japan operations in an interview.
  • Coinbase previously collaborated with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc MUFG to launch a crypto exchange in Japan in 2021.
  • Price Action: COIN shares closed higher by 8.32% at $54.14 on Tuesday.

