Media tycoon Michael Bloomberg has reportedly shown interest in acquiring either Wall Street Journal's parent company, Dow Jones , or The Washington Post as he finds Dow Jones an ideal fit for expanding the media business.

He is also targeting the Washington Post if Jeff Bezos is ready to sell it, which he acquired in 2013 for $250 million.

Despite being close to Dow Jones parent News Corp's NWS NWSA owner, Rupert Murdoch, Bloomberg has not yet approached Murdoch about his interest.

Bloomberg is friendly with, but not close to, Bezos, Axios reported citing a source.

Bloomberg sees the Post combined with Bloomberg as a formidable potential competitor to The New York Times.

A Dow Jones deal would give Bloomberg access to a premiere business title that could be leveraged to sell more subscriptions to the Bloomberg Terminal, which surpassed $10 billion in sales for the first time in 2018.

Price Action: NWSA shares are up 1.77% at $18.13 on the last check Friday.

