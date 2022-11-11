Swiss PE Firm Scoops Data Center Platform EdgeCore Digital

by

Swiss private investment company Partners Group Holding AG invested up to $1.2 billion in U.S. data center operator EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure , the private equity firm told Reuters.

invested up to $1.2 billion in U.S. data center operator , the private equity firm told Reuters. Partners Group will use the fund to acquire a majority stake in EdgeCore and help it build out new data center sites across the U.S., the latest of Partners' investment in data center assets.

"We believe that the company is really well positioned to benefit from the growth in data traffic globally. Some of the themes include cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, 5G, and mobile," the report quoted Ed Diffendal, managing director at Partners Group.

Also Read: Alibaba And Other Chinese Chip Designers Ease Processor Speed To Bypass US Sanctions

Alibaba And Other Chinese Chip Designers Ease Processor Speed To Bypass US Sanctions In 2021, Partners Group made four digital infrastructure investments, including acquiring atNorth, the largest data center operator in Iceland.

Led by former CoreSite CEO Tom Ray, Denver-based EdgeCore now runs six data centers in the U.S, including campuses in Phoenix, Arizona, and Silicon Valley.

Also See : Alibaba Cloud Steps Up Rivalry With Latest Move, Launches Data Center Equivalent To Google's Silicon Valley Headquarters

: Alibaba Cloud Steps Up Rivalry With Latest Move, Launches Data Center Equivalent To Google's Silicon Valley Headquarters Backed by over $800 million of equity from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Canada's OPTrust pension fund, and Mount Elbert Capital Partners, Edgecore says it has been serving large tech companies since its launch in 2018.

Data centers have become popular assets for infrastructure funds as investors bet on companies shifting IT infrastructure to outsourced cloud service providers with data solutions.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.