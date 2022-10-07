Google Makes Its Data Center Debut In Japan, Marking Its Third In The Continent

- Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google will open its first data center in Japan in 2023 to increase investment in the third-biggest economy.
- The new facility, based in Inzai City, Chiba, will accelerate the operation of Google tools and services and support economic activity and jobs.
- The Chiba data center is part of a $730 million investment in infrastructure that began in 2021 and will continue through 2024. That includes the Topaz subsea cable, likely to be ready for service in 2023.
- The Chiba data center will be its third location in Asia, after Taiwan and Singapore, and will support its efforts to connect Japan to the rest of the global economy, Bloomberg reports.
- CEO Sundar Pichai shared the details of his new Japan Digitization Initiative with Prime Minister Kishida.
- Pichai also met with some student developers from local universities.
- Google opened its first office outside the U.S, in Shibuya, a neighborhood in Tokyo, back in 2001.
- In April, Google shared plans to invest $9.5 billion across its U.S. offices and data centers in 2022.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.02% at $102.26 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
