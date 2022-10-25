Weber Stock Is Ripping Higher Today: What's Going On?

Weber Inc WEBR shares are heating up Tuesday after BDT Capital Partners offered to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares for $6.25 per share in cash.

BDT Capital Partners has made a non-binding proposal to acquire all of Weber's outstanding shares that it does not already own for $6.25 per share in cash. There is no assurance that any definitive agreement will result from the proposal submitted by BDT or that any transaction will be consummated.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Weber from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $4 to $6.25 on Tuesday.

Weber is an outdoor cooking company and maintains a diverse product portfolio across fuel types, pricing tiers and a wide range of accessories, consumables and services.

See Also: Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Falling: What's Going On?

WEBR Price Action: Weber has a 52-week high of $13.08 and a 52-week low of $4.82.

The stock was up 31.3% at $6.60 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Bru-nO from Pixabay.