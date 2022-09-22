ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Raymond James Beefs Up UnitedHealth Price Target On Smoother Sailing Of Change Deal

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 3:04 PM | 1 min read
Raymond James Beefs Up UnitedHealth Price Target On Smoother Sailing Of Change Deal
  • Raymond James reiterates a Strong Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH while raising the price target to $635 from $620 as a U.S. judge gave a green signal for Change Healthcare Inc's CHNG acquisition.
  • The ruling ended a 21-month fight between UnitedHealth and regulators. 
  • The analyst John Ransom writes that the deal is expected to close within ten days of the judge's decision, but DOJ is "evaluating next steps," and there is a slight chance of an appeal and further delay. 
  • For modeling purposes, the analyst assumes the deal closes October 1.
  • Adding in the CHNG deal, Raymond James is increasing the 2022 EPS estimate by $0.11 to $21.96 and the 2023 EPS estimate by $0.67 to $25.62.
  • Also ReadPeloton Stays Active With UnitedHealth - Renews & Expands Partnership
  • Raymond James says the deal marks the second largest acquisition in UNH's history and adds to a record M&A year with ~$18.5 billion of acquisitions to date plus the $6 billion LHC Group Inc LHCG and $1.5 billion EMIS Group Plc deals pending approval. 
  • The analyst writes that CHNG adds a unique combination of payor-facing analytics assets to UNH's arsenal. It estimates that CHNG is $0.67, or 2.7% accretive, assuming they finance $3 billion of the purchase at a 4% interest rate.
  • Price Action: UNH shares are up 1.32% at $518.85 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorM&ANewsHealth CarePrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsGeneral