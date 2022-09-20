Oxford Industries Adds This Luxury & Modern Bohemian Brand; Boosts Outlook

- Oxford Industries Inc OXM has completed the acquisition of Johnny Was, a California-based affordable luxury apparel brand, for $270 million.
- OXM expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in FY22.
- "The addition of the Johnny Was brand to the Oxford portfolio further diversifies our business across fashion points of view, price points, seasons, and geographies," said CEO Tom Chubb.
- OXM funded the transaction primarily by cash on hand, with the remaining approximately $100 million financed with borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
- It held $186 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.
- Outlook: OXM said it raised its Q3 and FY22 guidance reflecting the addition of Johnny Was and strong DTC sales at Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer.
- It sees Q3 sales of $295 million - $310 million (prior view $270 million - $280 million), against the consensus of $275.52 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.10 - $1.30 (previous view $0.90 - $1.05) versus the consensus of $1.02.
- Oxford expects FY22 sales of $1.375 billion - $1.405 billion (prior view $1.300 billion - $1.325 billion) against the consensus of $1.31 billion, Adjusted EPS of $10.25 - $10.60 (prior view $9.85 - $10.10) versus the consensus of $10.02.
- Price Action: OXM shares closed higher by 3.83% at $90.02 on Monday.
