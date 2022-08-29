Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium

- Massmart Holdings Ltd MMRTY bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc WMT.
- Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own.
- The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price.
- Also Read: Walmart Struggles With Store Manager Crisis Despite Attractive Pay; Wants To Attract Job Seekers
- Since acquiring majority control over Massmart in 2010, Walmart had to provide increased financial and operational support across Massmart's businesses, Reuters reports.
- Massmart launched a restructuring plan in 2019 that involved selling off non-core assets, removing fresh food from its Game stores, and cutting costs across the group.
- However, the pandemic and the civil unrest in 2021 had held up the turnaround plan.
- Massmart clocked a headline loss in the 26 weeks ended June 26 of 903.5 million rand ($53.2 million), from a loss of 358.5 million rand a year before.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 3.1% at $131.66 on Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
