ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Flexsteel Industries Stock Pops On 22% Premium Take Over Bid From CSC Generation

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 24, 2022 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Flexsteel Industries Stock Pops On 22% Premium Take Over Bid From CSC Generation
  • Flexsteel Industries Inc FLXS has received a take-over offer from the technology company CSC Generation Holdings Inc. for $20.80 per share in cash.
  • The offer represents approximately a 22% premium over the closing price of $17.10 on August 23, 2022.
  • In a letter written to the Board of Directors, CSC's founder and CEO Justin Yoshimura have submitted the new proposal.
  • CSC is backed by Altos Ventures, and Khosla Ventures, among others.
  • CSC revealed disappointment that Flexsteel's Board has failed to respond to its recent acquisition proposal.
  • Flexsteel posted mixed Q4 earnings, hurt by slowing demand, excess retail inventory, and inflationary and pricing pressures.
  • Price Action: FLXS shares are trading higher by 14.63% at $19.60 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingM&ANewsMoversTrading Ideas