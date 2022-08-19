Twitter Asks Elon Musk: Who Did You Chat With About Buyout? The List May Be Longer Than We Thought

As Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. TWTR prepare for a legal showdown on Oct. 17, the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO has raised objections to the social media platform’s requests for information.

What Happened: Twitter is asking Musk to share documents from anyone “who might have had a passing conversation” with him regarding the deal, the billionaire said in a letter to Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, Bloomberg reported.

McCormick is overseeing the lawsuit between the two parties.

Twitter wants to include anyone Musk talked to about the deal in “even the briefest, non-substantive, social interactions,” a letter claimed.

Musk maintains that his team has already handed over the names of all individuals and entities with “unique information” about the deal financing.

Why It Matters: Twitter cited Citadel CEO Ken Griffin and Peter Thiel-owned Founders Fund Growth II Management as “actual or potential co-investors” in the deal, the report said.

Twitter also issued subpoenas to a long list of names in an effort to attain any information it can to salvage the $44 billion acquisition Musk originally wanted, but has since tried to abandon.

The list includes many high-profile finance folks: Larry Ellison, David Sacks, Steve Jurvetson and Marc Andreessen

Twitter also subpoenaed former World Wrestling Entertainment CFO Kristina Salen, Ellison trustee Philip Simon, former Intel Corp. CEO Bob Swan, and Tesla board member Antonio Gracias.

Twitter's legal team is also seeking information from Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and Keith Rabois over their potential involvement or knowledge about the deal, according to the Washington Post.

Musk has also been sending out a slew of subpoenas, although the list isn't nearly as long. Among the firms he subpoenaed: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Allen & Co., Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Innodata Inc.

Twitter shares were slipping 0.57% to $43.61 in premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.