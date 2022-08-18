Elliott Management Started Buying Swedish Match Stock After Philip Morris $16B Bid - What's Next

- Philip Morris International Inc PM may have to increase its Swedish Match AB's SWMAY $16 billion bid to gain full ownership of the smokeless-tobacco maker, writes Wall Street Journal.
- Philip Morris wants to gain an edge over its competitors, including Altria Group Inc MO and British American Tobacco PLC BTI, to dominate smoke-free tobacco products.
- According to the WSJ report, since the companies announced their deal in May, hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has acquired an undisclosed stake in Swedish Match.
- "It's crystal clear that Elliott is trying to get a better price from Philip Morris," said Massimo Stabilini, a hedge-fund manager at London-based Sinclair Capital. Mr. Stabilini said he started buying Swedish Match's shares after the deal's announcement, taking advantage of the stock initially trading below the offer price.
- Triton had to increase its bid for Clinigen Group PLC by almost 5% in another takeover. Elliott, which had owned Clinigen stock for months, had built up a stake of 14% by the time Triton raised its offer.
- Philip Morris's offer expires in October and is conditional on gaining more than 90% of Swedish Match's Stockholm-listed shares.
- Elliott would need to buy around $1.6 billion of Swedish Match stock to stop Philip Morris from reaching 90%.
- Price Action: PM shares are down 0.54% at $101.72 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.