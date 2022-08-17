BlackRock To Pledge A$1B In Australian Battery Storage Assets - Report

- A BlackRock, Inc BLK Real Assets fund looks to acquire Akaysha Energy, an Australian firm that develops battery storage and renewable energy projects.
- BlackRock aims to commit over A$1 billion (around $700 million) of capital "to support the build-out" of more than 1-gigawatt battery storage assets.
- BlackRock shared Akaysha's plans to develop energy storage projects in a range of Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan and Taiwan, in the near term.
- Charlie Reid, BlackRock's co-head of climate infrastructure for Asia-Pacific, said the firm had been hunting for a platform to scale up energy storage and renewables assets in Australia to support the transitioning grid.
- "That's a $US100 trillion opportunity between now and 2050, and battery storage is a fundamental requirement in order to progress on that journey to net zero," Reid said.
- Reid said he expected BlackRock would deploy the full $1 billion-plus of planned capital investment in storage within 3-5 years.
- The International Energy Agency has said that a "rapid scale-up of energy storage is critical to meet flexibility needs in a decarbonized electricity system," CNBC reports.
- According to the IEA, investment in battery storage grew by nearly 40% in 2020, reaching $5.5 billion.
- As per the Australian government, fossil fuels accounted for 76% of total electricity generation in 2020, with coal's share coming in at 54%, gas at 20%, and oil at 2%. Renewables' share came in at 24%.
- Previously BlackRock shared plans to establish a perpetual infrastructure strategy to help companies transition to lower-carbon business models over time.
- BlackRock had initially planned 35% - 40% of its investments in Europe.
- Price Action: BLK shares closed higher by 0.17% at $757.07 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.