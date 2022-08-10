Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock: Why Twitter Shares Are Rising Today

Twitter Inc TWTR shares are trading higher Wednesday after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold shares of the electric vehicle company, noting that the funds could be used for a potential Twitter deal.
According to several SEC filings, Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9. The Tesla CEO said he sold the shares to avoid a potential emergency sale.
"In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musk said via tweet on Tuesday.
Twitter shares have been volatile since negotiations between the social media company and Musk commenced. The two parties remain in a legal battle centered around the number of bots or spam accounts on the Twitter platform.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Twitter with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $30 to $50 following Musk's Tesla stock sale.
Related Link: Analysts Bet On Twitter Deal Getting Done After Elon Musk Goes On Another Tesla Stock Selling Spree
TWTR Price Action: Twitter has a 52-week high of $54.57 and a 52-week low of $31.30.
The stock was up 3.78% at $44.45 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Steve Jurvetson from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.