ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BlackRock Acquires Vanguard Renewables For $700M: WSJ

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
  • BlackRock Inc. BLK has agreed to acquire Vanguard Renewables, a Boston-area company that works with dairy farmers and food companies to produce renewable natural gas for utilities and energy firms, reported Wall Street Journal.
  • The transaction is valued at $700 million, and BlackRock could spend over $1 billion more in financing Vanguard Renewables’ expansion, WSJ stated, citing a source familiar with the matter.
  • Companies pay Vanguard Renewables to combine their food waste with cow manure to produce renewable natural gas, or RNG, using facilities known as anaerobic digesters. Leftover material from the process can be used as a low-carbon fertilizer.
  • Founded in 2014, Vanguard Renewables is one of the industry’s largest players, with six anaerobic digesters installed in the northeastern U.S. It hopes to have 100 digesters nationally by 2026, using funding that is part of the BlackRock purchase.
  • Price Action: BLK shares closed higher by 1.02% at $634.73 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews